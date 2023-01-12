Save 35% as new Amazon all-time low hits Anker’s latest eufy Pet Water Fountain at $30

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Pet Water Fountain for $29.97 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $46, this is the third notable price drop we have tracked on the latest model and the first discount since mid December. Today’s offer also delivers a new all-time low at $7 under the previous deal price for a new Amazon low. Designed to make both your cat’s and your life a little bit more convenient, it provides a filtered SafeSip Pump to keep water clean from “hair, dust, and food residue” while negating the need to constantly refresh the drinking dish. This model can hold up to one week of clean water and features a BPA-free build alongside 304 food-grade stainless steel touches suitable for pets up to 30-pounds in size. Head below for more details.

If you prefer to stick with the traditional feeding and drinking bowls, these 32-ounce Van Ness models are a notable, affordable, and popular option on Amazon for folks looking for a refresh. Going for under $7 Prime shipped, they feature a stainless steel build, a rust-proof design, and are ready for the dishwasher.

Some other deals pet owners might want to scope out include the affordable Blink Mini smart cam to keep a closer eye on things when you’re not home and Elevation Lab’s Pet AirTag holder down at $16 Prime shipped. Or forget all of that and go score yourself your very own pet robot dog. The new Loona is now available to order and everything you need to know about this adorable and intelligent robot puppy is waiting in our coverage right here.

Anker eufy Pet Water Fountain features:

Give Your Pet SafeSip: Traditional water pumps are difficult to remove, but Pet Water Fountain’s SafeSip Pump is a tiny, powerful rotor that pops out so you can clean every spot of the dog and cat fountain.

Encourage Pets to Drink: Animals are highly sensitive to charged particles, and the dog and cat water fountain includes SafeSip Pump to eliminate any charge from the water so pets drink comfortably.

Fresh and Healthy Water: eufy Pet’s innovative filter design for this dog and cat drinking fountain whisks away hair, dust, and food residue to always give your pet the purest and freshest water.

Healthy Design Removes Impurities: The water plate for this automatic water dispenser for dogs and cats is tilted at just the right angle of 11° to constantly cleanse the water and act as another filtration system to keep your pet’s water healthy.

