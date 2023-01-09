Blink Mini is as affordable as smart home cameras come, now down to $24.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering the Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera for $24.49. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, today’s offer is marking the first price cut since back on Black Friday and is now landing at the second-best price yet. This 30% markdown has only been beaten by holiday discounts, and comes within $4.50 of those all-time lows. If you’re looking to start 2023 off feeling a bit more protected, the Blink Mini is the perfect camera for adding a bit of security into your smart home. The even more affordable price is already a perk, but then you’re also looking at its 1080p recording and ultra-compact design that delivers motion detection and two-way audio. Not to mention, the entire package integrates with Alexa for tying in with your overarching smart home system.

If you’re in the market for a new smart security camera to start off the year on a more protected note, today’s lead deal is hard to pass up. It’s lower than the already affordable Wyze Cam V3 and undercuts pretty much every other 1080p option at Amazon right now. Even if you can find a more affordable option out there, going with a brand name like Blink over something you’ve never heard of before is also a smart call, too.

All of this week’s other best smart home gear discounts are now up for grabs in our relevant guide. We breakdown everything from other home security offerings for adding that peace of mind into your space to energy-monitoring smart plugs for Siri, as well as all of the other popular voice assistants from Alexa to Google Assistant.

Blink Mini features:

1080P HD indoor, plug-in security camera with motion detection and two way audio that lets you monitor the inside of your home day and night. Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most. See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home on your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio features.

