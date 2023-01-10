Keep tabs on your pup with Elevation Lab’s Pet AirTag holder down at $16 Prime shipped

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Pet AirTag holder for $15.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is 20% off the going rate, matching the Black Friday discount we saw last year, and the best price we can find. This is also within $1 of the best we have tracked to date. You’re looking at Elevation Labs’s rugged waterproof AirTag holder designed for pet/dog collars. It makes use of “self-piercing screws to easily go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm” alongside CNC machined screws and an “unbreakable” ballistic Nylon6 polyamide backplate. Your furry friends can even swim with the AirTag in place and Elevation Lab backs it with a lifetime guarantee. More details below.

While almost certainly not quite as protective for your Apple item tracker or as rugged overall, something like the Case-Mate AirTag Dog Collar Holder is a more affordable choice. If it’s just for pup tracking out on walks and more casual situations, you can land one of these for just a touch over $7.50 Prime shipped.

While we are talking AirTag accessories, make sure you check out the adorable new CASETiFY x Minions models that launched just before the holidays last year. Then dig into the latest models from Elevation Lab including the new hidden TagVault Mountain Bike AirTag holder and the new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap.

Elevation Lab TagVault Pet features:

The most secure & comfortable AirTag collar mount for dogs and cats.

Waterproof, dogs can swim with it.

Fits any width collar (or harness). Doesn’t dangle.

Thru-collar design uses self-piercing screws to easily go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm (Which is 99% of collars. Some doubled up leather or studded collars are too thick). Recommended for pets over about 10 lbs. Patents pending.

Ultra-strong fiber reinforced body, CNC machined screws. Unbreakable ballistic Nylon6 polyamide backplate. Elevation Lab is an American company and this has a Lifetime Guarantee – If there is ever an issue, we will make it right.