CORSAIR’s K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard sees 18% drop to second-best $124

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $123.72 shipped. Normally going for $150, this 18% discount, or solid $26 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The all-time low price, which is only $14 lower than this deal, was last seen over Black Friday with today’s deal being the lowest since then. The K70 RGB TKL comes equipped with CHERRY MX Red linear Mechanical key switches. These keys also feature RGB backlighting powered by the new CORSAIR AXON technology. While this new technology provides “up to 20 layers of hardware RGB lighting processing,” it also allows the keyboard to poll with your computer at 8,000Hz and can scan the keys at 4,000Hz. The detachable USB-C cable allows you to easily transport the keyboard around with the tournament switch ensuring the RGB backlighting doesn’t distract you mid-game. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could go with the CORSAIR K60 RGB Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $80. Instead of the CHERRY Red switches used above, CORSAIR is using CHERRY VIOLA mechanical key switches for smooth linear travel with fast and precise inputs here. You’ll also have per-key RGB backlighting that is controlled through the CORSAIR iCUE software which will also allow you to synchronize the lighting with other CORSAIR accessories. The K60 RGB Pro is also a full-sized keyboard so if you really want that number pad, this keyboard will be the go-to option for you. Full N-Key rollover is also present so you can be assured your computer will read every keypress no matter how fast you’re typing.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a mobile gaming solution? We’re currently tracking the latest MSI Vector GP76 17.3-inch i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop marked down for the first time to $2,273. The Vector GP76 will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 Home operating system and will be powered by the 12th Gen Intel i7-12650H processor and RTX 3080 Ti graphics. The 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz display is still one of the fastest refresh rate panels you can get in a laptop. Wi-Fi 6E, a single USB-C with DisplayPort signaling, three USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming laptop.

CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL CHAMPION SERIES Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will carry you to victory with a compact tenkeyless formfactor, pro-level performance powered by CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology, and world-renowned CHERRY MX keyswitches. Win in style with a durable aluminum frame and dynamic per-key RGB backlighting, and flip the tournament switch to instantly disable macros and swap to distraction-free lighting. PBT double-shot keycaps with 1.5mthickness resist wear, fading and shine for years. Powerful iCUE software on both PC and macOS enables custom macro programming and key remaps, while dedicated media keys and an aluminum volume roller offer convenient control over media.

