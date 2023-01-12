MSI’s Vector GP76 17.3-inch RTX 3080 Ti 360Hz Gaming Laptop sees first drop to $2,273

Amazon is now offering the latest MSI Vector GP76 17.3-inch i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,272.90 shipped. Normally going for $2,699, this 16% discount, or solid $426 price drop marks the first price drop we’ve tracked since launching in late 2022. Stock is low so be sure to jump on this deal before it’s gone. The Vector GP76 will come running Microsoft’s Windows 11 Home operating system and will be powered by the 12th Gen Intel i7-12650H processor and RTX 3080 Ti graphics. The 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz display is still one of the fastest refresh rate panels you can get in a laptop. Wi-Fi 6E, a single USB-C with DisplayPort signaling, three USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming laptop. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage and keep reading below.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $841 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The processor here is similar but a generation older and the graphics are stepped down fairly significantly. The screen here is smaller at 15.6 inches and retains a 1080p resolution while dropping to a 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut down to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Razer attended CES 2023 to show off its latest and greatest tech including the all-new Blade 16/18 Laptops which can feature up to RTX 4090 graphics. You’ll also find the latest Intel 13th gen processors within these new machines. We went hands-on with these and some of Razer’s other tech, like the new Leviathan V2 Pro Gaming Soundbar which features head-tracking, so be sure to check out our CES coverage.

MSI Vector GP76 17.3-inch i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Laptop features:

Powered Up: The 12th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor to deliver maximum efficiency in gameplay, Multi-task work and productivity.

High-Speed Data: SSD Gen 4×4 and DDR4-3200 memory for the fastest data transfer, system speed and responsiveness.

Smooth Display: The 17.3” 360Hz display delivers the highest refresh rate for smooth and vibrant gameplay.

Ray-Tracing: The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU powered by the NVIDIA 2nd gen RTX architecture for the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features.

