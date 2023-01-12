Bundle Google’s latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen with a dimmable smart bulb for just $29 ($109 value)

Walmart is now offering the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $29 shipped bundled with a Wiz Dimmable Smart Bulb. Normally fetching $100 for the smart display, the overall value of today’s bundle clocks up to $109 with the added smart accessory. Today’s offer amounts to 74% in savings and even undercuts our previous holiday mention by an extra $10. This delivers a new all-time low, as well. Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing which allows it to monitor wellness overnight. Throw in the bundled Wiz smart light, and you’re well on your way to building out an Assistant-enabled smart home. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Normally we’d recommend going with the entry-level Google Nest Mini in order for a more affordable starting point in the Assistant ecosystem. But with as affordable as the lead deal is, the $25 smart speaker is not quite going to provide quite the same value. Sure, you’re making out for less cash. But for just $4 more you’re getting a much more capable package for kickstarting a smart home.

If you just want to give Assistant control over some lamps or appliances throughout your home instead, we’re tracking another discount that kicked off the week. Joining everything else in our smart home guide today, you can score a 4-pack of TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs. Dropping the whole package down to $40, this 20% price cut is making it more affordable to expand your setup to cover new lights, heaters, fans, and more.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

