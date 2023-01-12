LEGO’s 2023 Lunar New Year sets are finally available to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

After first being revealed last month, today the LEGO Group is finally shipping its annual Lunar New Year sets. For 2023, we have a pair of festive builds which come packed with all of the fanfare and traditional Chinese designs we’ve come to expect from the yearly releases. This time around celebrating the Year of the Rabbit, we break down the new kits now that they’re available for purchase.

LEGO’s annual Lunar New Year sets are now available for purchase

The flagship release from the sets this year falls to the larger of the two models, with the Lunar New Year Parade clocking in as a must-have build. This one stacks up to 1,653 pieces and continues the Year of the Rabbit celebration into a brick-built parade comprised of three different floats. Every inch of the build is teeming with life and excitement, fusing the usual red and gold color scheme with some eye-catching teal.

Of course with this being the Year of the Rabbit, there’s plenty of bunny imagery packed into the set, as well. The main float comes adorned with a LEGO version of the animal, and various characters are themselves decked out in costumes and clothing fit for the celebration. Speaking of, minifigures are also taking the spotlight alongside the main builds, and oh are there a lot this time around. With a total of 18 different figures, you’ll plenty of vibrant designs including a a Year of the Rabbit costume, traditional Chinese outfits, masked performers, and so much more.

Now available for purchase, the LEGO Lunar New Year Parade set retails for $129.99 and is available directly from the LEGO Shop Online website.

Celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit with this LEGO Lunar New Year Parade building set (80111) for ages 8 and up. A delightfully playful festive centerpiece, it features 3 connectible toy parade floats. Push the floats with rabbit and LEGO themes to animate the buildable rabbit and dragon, and push the musicians’ float to make the on-board drummer minifigure drum automatically. The set includes separate instructions for each model, so family members and friends can build together.

LEGO Lunar New Year Display set continues the festivities

Alongside the Lunar New Year Parade set, the festivities also continue over to another new kit that is finally shipping today. The LEGO Lunar New Year Display set arrives at a more affordable price point and fittingly stacks up to 872 pieces. Moving away from the more fun design packed with minifigures, this set assembles two buildable models that honor the Chinese New Year with traditional symbols.

The first of the builds symbolizes good wishes and fortune, while the latter is packed with imagery that channels some energy into blooming prosperity and happiness. It’ll set you back $89.99 right now and like the other LEGO Lunar New Year set, is now available direct from the LEGO Shop Online site.

Create 2 spectacular Lunar New Year Display models packed with traditional festive symbols, with this colorful LEGO set (80110) for ages 8 and up. These decorative, buildable models can be displayed together or individually around a home or workplace. One has buildable golden ingots in the traditional Yuan Bao design, koi fish for good luck, red pockets symbolizing good wishes and fortune and the “Zhao Cai Jin Bao” greeting that welcomes fortune and treasures into the home. The second model has a large buildable moutan peony flower, small moutan peony flowers, plus the “Hua Kai Fu Gui” greeting, meaning blooming prosperity and happiness.

