Upgrade your rig for 2023 with the RX 6600 XT GPU on sale for $360 (Amazon low, save $120)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix RX 6600 XT 8GB Graphics Card for $359.99 shipped. Down $120 from its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once at Amazon. Ready to handle your gaming tasks, this graphics card is tailor-made for mid-range setups. The 8GB of GDDR6 memory is plenty to run most games at 1080p or 1440p resolutions with medium to high settings. ASUS has dual axial-tech fans that help keeps the GPU cool even when doing slight overclocking. And, speaking of overclocking, the auto-extreme technology will automatically enhance the reliability and speed of the GPU. Plus, the dual BIOS switch to go between either quiet or performance modes without having to use any software. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading for extra information.

Are you on a tighter budget? Then we recommend checking out the XFX Speedster QICK210 Radeon RX 6500 XT Black GPU which is available on Amazon for $160. That’s $200 below even the sale price above and delivers a similar RDNA2 build to what you’ll find from the 6600 XT. Just know that the 6500 XT will pack a bit less of a punch than the 6600 XT, but overall would still be a great choice for your gaming setup. Learn more about the 6500 XT in our previous coverage.

Game from anywhere with the MSI Vector GP76 17.3-inch RTX 3080 Ti laptop. Normally $2,699, you’ll find that the laptop is on sale for $2,273 right now. It features a 360Hz display and comes packed with a pretty powerful graphics card so you can play almost any game out right now.

ASUS ROG Strix RX 6600 XT GPU features:

The ROG Strix Radeon RX 6600 XT amps Full HD frame rates to meet the demands of the latest high-speed displays. Dual Axial-tech fans efficiently blast air through a large heatsink to keep the GPU chilled, and top-shelf capacitors, chokes, and MOSFETs deliver the perfect amount of clean power.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!