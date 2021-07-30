AMD announces RX 6600 XT entry-level GPU made for 1080p gaming at $379

AMD just expanded its 6000-series lineup of graphics cards that originally launched late last year. While it’s still hard to pick up a card at MSRP outside of pre-built systems, hopefully supply chains have been beefed up enough to handle yet another card being added to team red’s product line. The 6600 XT is designed for 1080p gaming thanks to its 8GB of GDDR6 memory and 32MB of “high-performance” AMD Infinity Cache. There’s quite a lot to like with the 6600 XT and a few questions that have yet to be answered. So, without any more waiting, let’s take a close at the AMD RX 6600 XT 8GB graphics card.

AMD goes budget with $379 RX 6600 XT, though the specs are still pretty great

AMD’s new entry-level RX 6600 XT is designed with 1080p gaming in mind. Sporting 32MB of AMD Infinity Cache and 8GB of GDDR6 memory, you’ll find that it also features support for AMD’s Smart Access Memory, FidelityFX, Radeon Anti-Lag, and Radeon Boost alongside DirectX 12 Ultimate. All of this allows you to easily play just about any game at 1080p 125FPS across a “wide range of modern AAA titles,” according to AMD. This “pushes the boundaries of mainstreaming gaming by enabling incredible, high-refresh-rate 1080p performance and breakthrough visual fidelity.”

32 Compute Units puts it not far behind the $479 RX 6700 XT

Launched back in March, the RX 6700 XT has sat as the entry-level GPU for AMD for over four months. The 6700 XT features 40 compute units, a measly eight more than the 6600 XT, which comes in at a full $100 less. Now, when you compare the 6600 XT to NVIDIA’s 3060, for example, you start to wonder just which will perform better in games. There’s no direct comparison for the 6600 XT and the 3060 yet, though, until we get our hands on them, but the 6600 XT seems to be placed squarely in line with NVIDIA’s entry-level card.

At $379, should you add AMD’s latest RX 6600 XT GPU to your system?

Well, the key focus is “at $379,” given how hard it is to get MSRP GPUs right now. IF you’re a fan of what AMD is doing with FidelityFX and their software, then the 6600 XT will be a fantastic card for you to use in a 1080p gaming setup. I’ve been using a Vega 56 in my gaming desktop for years, which has 56 older compute units, and it handles 1080p and even 1440p gaming with no problem at all. The newer units in the 6600 XT should offer greater overall performance, making it a good choice for those on tighter budgets.

AMD’s RX 6600 XT Graphics Card launches for $379 on August 11 with board partners ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, XFX, and many more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!