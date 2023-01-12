Save 23% on Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Amplified Wireless Headset at low of $100

Amazon is now offering the latest Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Amplified Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.95 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 23% discount marks the first price drop we’ve seen for this amplified headset. The 50mm drivers are tuned for immersive 3D audio on PlayStation 5 and paired with a second-generation flip-to-mute microphone that is larger and has a higher sensitivity to improve chat clarity. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX headset is compatible with PlayStation, Switch, and PCs over a 2.4GHz connection. You’ll also have 48 hours or more of battery life on a single charge so you can blast through those long gaming sessions, plus a 15-minute quick-charge will give you an additional 8.5 hours of life. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and are okay with a wired headset, check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Turtle Beach above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to take a look at another headset before committing to one? We’re still tracking the Razer Nari Essential Wireless THX Gaming Headset marked down to $35, a return to the all-time low. Razer’s headset is perfect for those with budget-focused battlestations that still want high-end features. The Nari Essential offers THX Spatial Audio for “full immersion” and can “simulate sound in a 360-degree sphere” to let you know exactly where the enemy is. There are on-headset audio controls as well including volume adjustment and a microphone mute.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Amplified Wireless Headset features:

The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX wireless multiplatform gaming headset delivers incredible battery life, and high-quality audio & chat for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch & PC with optimized audio controls. Plus, when using with PC, the MODE button will sync with your multimedia to allow you to play and pause music, skip tracks, and adjust master volume directly from your PC or keyboard. A massive 48+ hour battery life is a game-changer – providing enough juice to last most gamers weeks of play on one charge, and with quick-charging you can get 8.5 hours of battery life on just 15 minutes of charge time. Play on PS5, PS4 & PS4 Pro consoles or Nintendo Switch & PC with the flip of a switch on the USB-transmitter, keeping you in the game no matter what platform you’re on.

