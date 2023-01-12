Vans updates your sneakers with 30% off all-weather styles and up to 50% off clearance

Ali Smith -
Fashionvans
30% off + 50% off
a pair of shoes

Update your shoes for the New Year with the Vans Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off all-weather MTE styles and up to 50% off sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the SK8-Hi MTE-2 Sneakers that are marked down to $105, which is $45 off the original rate. These shoes are a perfect option for winter weather because of the water-resistant exterior and a rigid outsole that promotes traction. These shoes are available in women’s and men’s sizing and have a neutral design anyone can style. Better yet, they’re lightweight and cushioned for all-day comfort. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Cole Haan Winter Event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

vans

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
MSI’s Vector GP76 17.3-inch RTX 3080 Ti 360Hz Gam...
9to5Toys Daily: January 12, 2022 – M2 MacBook Air $20...
Journey intros new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with removable ...
OnePlus 10 Pro scores you a new smartphone for the new ...
Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Air Vent iPhone/Android M...
Reebok New Year Sale offers extra 50% off clearance wit...
LEGO’s 2023 Lunar New Year sets are finally avail...
Arcade1Up PAC-MAN 2-player Countercade hits Amazon low ...
Load more...
Show More Comments