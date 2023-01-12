WD_BLACK 2022 model 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal SSD returns to Amazon low at $170

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $290 before dropping down into the $230 range in September and is now an additional $60 off to match the Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal marks the third time we have seen it down this low and matches the price we tracked over Black Friday last year. This is the latest model WD_BLACK internal gaming SSD without the built-in heatsink, but if you don’t mind dropping some extra cash down for the heat-controlled edition, deals on that model are still live from $110. Otherwise, you’re looking at the same specs with speeds up to 7,300MB/s, the M.2 2280 form-factor, and a Gen4 PCIe interface ready for your PC rig. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

An even more affordable way to upgrade your setup with 2TB of Gen4 internal storage is with the Crucial P3 Plus NVMe model. It’s not quite as fast at 5,000MB/s, but for folks that don’t need the latest and greatest you can also save some cash on this one with a $125 list on Amazon at the moment.

We are also tracking notable price drops on the up to 7,000MB/s SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD as well as PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB M.2 Gen4 model. But if you’re after some portable action, the latest solution to hit the scene from the big brands comes by way of the PRO-G40. We actually just had a chance to go hands-on with the speedy new Thunderbolt/USB-C model from SanDisk as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series as well.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD features:

Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and ridiculously short load times. | (1) Based on read speed, unless otherwise stated. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Soup up your gaming experience with extremely low latency that loads graphics fast with minimal stutter and lagging for smooth, satisfying action.

A range of capacities available in 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage. | (2) 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

