WD_BLACK 2022 model 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal SSD returns to Amazon low at $170

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsWD
Reg. $210 $170
WD_BLACK SN850X SSD

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. This model launched last summer at $290 before dropping down into the $230 range in September and is now an additional $60 off to match the Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal marks the third time we have seen it down this low and matches the price we tracked over Black Friday last year. This is the latest model WD_BLACK internal gaming SSD without the built-in heatsink, but if you don’t mind dropping some extra cash down for the heat-controlled edition, deals on that model are still live from $110. Otherwise, you’re looking at the same specs with speeds up to 7,300MB/s, the M.2 2280 form-factor, and a Gen4 PCIe interface ready for your PC rig. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more details. 

An even more affordable way to upgrade your setup with 2TB of Gen4 internal storage is with the Crucial P3 Plus NVMe model. It’s not quite as fast at 5,000MB/s, but for folks that don’t need the latest and greatest you can also save some cash on this one with a $125 list on Amazon at the moment. 

We are also tracking notable price drops on the up to 7,000MB/s SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD as well as PNY’s 7,500MB/s XLR8 2TB M.2 Gen4 model. But if you’re after some portable action, the latest solution to hit the scene from the big brands comes by way of the PRO-G40. We actually just had a chance to go hands-on with the speedy new Thunderbolt/USB-C model from SanDisk as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series as well. 

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD features:

  • Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and ridiculously short load times. | (1) Based on read speed, unless otherwise stated. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.
  • Soup up your gaming experience with extremely low latency that loads graphics fast with minimal stutter and lagging for smooth, satisfying action.
  • A range of capacities available in 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage. | (2) 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = 1 trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Score a new Xbox Series S console with Watch Dogs Legio...
Satechi’s USB4 9-in-1 hub packs 8K HDMI into a MacBoo...
Vans updates your sneakers with 30% off all-weather sty...
Load up on protein-heavy Quest snacks at up to 50% off:...
Save on VOCOlinc smart HomeKit floor lamps and neon rop...
Save 60% on Apple’s (Product)RED AirTag Leather L...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 5 land at second-be...
Beats Fit Pro complement your New Year’s fitness ...
Load more...
Show More Comments