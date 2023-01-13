Amazfit’s T-Rex 2 GPS smartwatch goes up to 45 days on a single charge at $163

Amazon is offering the Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch for $163.41 shipped. Normally $200 at Amazon, today’s deal saves $37 and marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Amazfit’s T-Rex 2 is perfect for taking on-the-go to track even your more rugged adventures. There’s a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED always-on display that’s passed 15 military-standard tests to “withstand extreme temperatures and environments.” There’s dual-band positioning and support for five different satellite systems to track explorations and workouts no matter where it takes you. On top of that, there are over 150 sports modes built-in to track various workouts and routines including a triathalon mode, lap-data recording track run mode, and more. It’s also 10 ATM water resistant, which means the watch can withstand up to 100 meters of water submersion. And, on a full charge, you’ll get up to 24 days of typical usage or 45 days before it dies on battery saver mode. Learn more in our previous coverage before heading below for extra information.

Don’t forget to pick up a 3-pack of screen protectors for your new smartwatch. These tempered glass screen protectors will help protect the display of the T-Rex 2 and are designed specifically for the Amazfit smartwatch. Whether you’re looking at using it for working out in the gym or working under the car, this is a must for keeping the screen protected. Plus, for just $8, you’ll want to pick these screen protectors before the watch arrives.

Amazfit T-Rex 2 Smartwatch features:

The Amazfit T Rex 2 premium GPS smart watch is equipped with 1.39” HD AMOLED always-on display for clear & outstanding visibility while outdoors and it passed 15 Military-standard Tests (MIL-STD-810G) to withstand extreme temperatures and environments, and prove durability even when subjected to intense physical condition. Go beyond adventure with the watch’s dual-band positioning and support for five satellite positioning systems, which can effectively reduce environmental interference and achieve more precise positioning. Hikers, climbers, and explorers of any fashion can also conquer new heights and discover new paths with the T-Rex 2’s built-in compass and barometric altimeter.

