OnePlus 10 Pro scores you a new smartphone for the new year at $599 (Save $200)

OnePlus is now offering the second-best price ever on its unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB Android smartphone. Also matched at Amazon, pricing now drops down to $599 shipped from either retailer. In either case, that’s down from the usual $799 going rate and delivering $200 in savings. It comes within $49 of the all-time low from Black Friday and is the best price otherwise. OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

If grabbing a new case for your handset is one of the first things that come to mind, Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor cover was just refreshed for the OnePlus 10 Pro and is a personal favorite of mine. It employs a unique, textured pattern on the back for some added grip and will also help even out the camera bump on the back. All of that more than justifies the $15 price tag in my book, though you can swing by the product page for a full breakdown on what to expect, too.

Elsewhere in the Android hardware space, this week is also leaning into the new year, new smartphone mantra by delivering discounts on the latest from Google. Both of its new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets are now returning to holiday pricing to start off 2023. Now on sale from $499, there’s at least $100 in savings across both versions of the new flagship smartphones. Not to mention, all of the apps and game in our latest Android roundup.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

