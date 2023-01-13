Save 20% on ASUS’ Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router with VPN tunneling at new low of $144

Amazon is now offering the ASUS RT-AX68U Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $143.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 20% discount, or solid $36 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. It has previously gone as low as $150 twice before and is now down even further to this new low. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the AX68U seeing speeds upwards of 1,802Mb/s over 5GHz and 861Mb/s over 2.4GHz, and lower latency to wireless devices. One benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. This comes in alongside ASUS Instant Guard which allows you to access your home internet from anywhere using VPN tunneling. In terms of wired connections, you’ll have access to four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting devices like desktops and TVs. Head below for more.

While those four Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $23. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Now that you’ve upgraded your home network, you can be more confident in smart home devices having a reliable connection. We’re currently tracking the Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip marked down to $102, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched back in October, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity.

ASUS RT-AX68U Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

High Efficiency WiFi 6 – Enjoy fast speeds up to 2700 Mbps with WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

Commercial-grade Network Security – Lifetime free ASUS AiProtection Pro, powered by Trend Micro, with WPA3 to protect your home

ASUS AiMesh Support – Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers

More Privacy, Anywhere – Instant Guard gives you one-click secure internet access via RT-AX68U from anywhere in the world

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!