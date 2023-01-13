Satechi’s just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub falls to all-time low of $160 (Reg. $200)

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront now offers its just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $159.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at an extension of the launch discount that was exclusive to Satechi’s official storefront and a 20% discount. This is matching the all-time low and only the second chance to save $40. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme. The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected MacBook, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals. We break down what to expect from the experience further in our launch coverage.

With today’s discount attached, the Satechi Slim Hub is one of the most affordable Thunderbolt 4 desktop docking stations on the market. Even the usually more affordable offerings out there from the likes of Plugable and Anker sell for more, making the more premium solution from Satechi worth a look to center your macOS workstation around.

But if you’re looking for an entirely different form-factor, be sure to go check out the Anker USB-C and Thunderbolt hubs that went on sale earlier in the week. Right now via Amazon, we’re tracking quite a few different offerings that take on different form-factors than either of the Satechi offerings on sale above. All starting at $30, you’ll find everything from compact models to even more capable Thunderbolt 4 docks, most of which are down to their best prices yet.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features:

Thunderbolt 4 Upstream Host Port with 60W Power Delivery and USB 3.2 Gen 2 with up to 10 Gbps data transfer and 900mA downstream charging at the front, and 3 Thunderbolt 4 Downstream Ports with up to 15W charging and up to 40 Gbps data transfer at back. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub features 3 Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports that support 15W charging, 40Gbps data transfer speed.

