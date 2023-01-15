CORSAIR’s HS55 Surround Gaming Headset sees second price drop to new low of $56

Amazon is now offering the latest CORSAIR HS55 Surround Gaming Headset for $55.99 shipped. Normally going for $70, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this headset. This is also only the second price drop to date. The custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” You’ll also find support for Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound when gaming on PC and Mac alongside Sony Tempest 3D for PlayStation 5 gamers. While you get the benefit of surround sound gaming on some platforms, you also have access to wider compatibility over the 3.5mm audio connector as well. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the CORSAIR, this headset is wired only with a 3.5mm connector which increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. This headset also supports virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the Razer Kraken V3 Wired USB Gaming Headset marked down to $51, the new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you will receive Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers with support for THX spatial audio for a virtual 7.1 surround sound experience. There is even some Razer Chroma RGB lighting on the earcups which can be customized in the Synapse software. Speaking of the earcups, they come with leatherette memory foam cushions to isolate the sound while remaining comfortable during those long gaming sessions.

CORSAIR HS55 Surround Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS55 SURROUND Gaming Headset delivers essential all-day comfort and sound quality with memory foam leatherette ear pads and Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, without weighing you down thanks to lightweight construction. An omni-directional microphone picks up your voice loud and clear, and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers offer great sound quality and range. A 3.5mm audio connector ensures wide compatibility with most devices, including PC, Mac, Xbox Series X | S, PS5 with Tempest 3D AudioTech support, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

