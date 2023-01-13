Razer’s regularly $100 Kraken V3 Wired Gaming Headset with THX spatial audio falls to $51

Reg. $100 $51
Amazon is now offering the Razer Kraken V3 Wired USB Gaming Headset for $50.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 49% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. It has previously gone as low as $75 to $80 but has spent most of its time up at $100. Here you will receive Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers with support for THX spatial audio for a virtual 7.1 surround sound experience. There is even some Razer Chroma RGB lighting on the earcups which can be customized in the Synapse software. Speaking of the earcups, they come with leatherette memory foam cushions to isolate the sound while remaining comfortable during those long gaming sessions. You will also be able to talk with teammates with the detachable HyperClear Cardioid microphone boom. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $45. Unlike the Kraken V3, this headset is wired with a 3.5mm connector which increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. This headset also supports virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking instead for some earbuds to wear while working out? We’re also tracking the Beats Studio Buds in Moon Gray marked down to $90, matching the Black Friday pricing. Beats Studio Buds arrived last summer and still stand as some of the brand’s latest workout companions. The true wireless form-factor makes these ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode.

Razer Kraken V3 Wired USB Gaming Headset features:

Color your immersion with the Razer Kraken V3—a PC gaming headset powered by Razer Chroma RGB for dynamic lighting integrated with your games and devices. Supported by advanced drivers and surround sound for lifelike audio, losing yourself has never looked or sounded this good.

