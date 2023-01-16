Keep a close eye on the fam with Airthings’ smart radon/air quality monitor at $150 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the Airthings 2930 Wave Plus Radon and Air Quality Monitor for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 35% or $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also only the second time we have seen it down this low on Amazon and the first sizable price drop since Black Friday last year. Designed to allow folks to keep a closer eye on the air quality of the home or office, this model measures radon levels as well as things like carbon dioxide (CO2), toxins and chemicals (total VOCs), humidity, temperature, and air pressure. Connected via Bluetooth, it also delivers the results to the companion app as well as the browser-based dashboard – you can even just wave in front of the device to receive a color-coded visual indication of the overall air quality: green (good), yellow (fair), red (poor). More details below.

Another way to keep tabs on the situation in your home is with an air purifier. This LEVOIT Core Mini, for example, that comes in at under $50 right now on Amazon with the on-page coupon, is a notable and relatively affordable option. It’s certainly not going to be able to measure the air quality in your space, radon levels, or things of that nature, but it will banish musty smells, harmful airborne particles, and work nicely alongside the data you pull from the monitor above. Get a closer look right here.

But if you’re looking for a more powerful solution, check out the deals we are still tracking on Medify’s MA-40 True HEPA Air Purifier. This one can handle 840-square feet of space every 30 minutes and is now down at $229.50 shipped via Amazon. It makes use of a HEPA H13 filter to remove “99.9% of harmful particles including allergens, odors, VOCs, smoke, pollen,” and more from the air with the rest of the details you need in our previous coverage. Just be sure to swing by our smart home hub for more intelligent solutions as well.

Airthings 2930 Wave Plus features:

$1 from the sale of Airthings devices will be donated to the American Lung Assocation (Total donation of $30,000 by November 20, 2023. The American Lung Association does not endorse any product, device or service)

As radon levels fluctuate daily, continuous long-term measuring is necessary. Airthings Wave Plus measures radon accurately and reliably

Radon, Carbon Dioxide (CO2), toxins and chemicals (Total VOCs), humidity, temperature and air pressure sensors allow you to gain full visibility into six key indoor air factors

Connect via Bluetooth to the Airthings App or log in to the Airthings Dashboard online for detailed insights into your air

