Amazon offers Under Armour socks at 20% off with deals from $9 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering 20% off Under Armour socks with deals starting at $9 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Under Armour 6-Pack Performance Tech Crew Socks that are marked down from $15 and originally sold for $24. This is an Amazon all-time low and you can choose from several color options. The taller design makes these a great option for winter weather and can be worn well with boots or sneakers alike. The material is also sweat-wicking, highly-breathable, and cushioned to promote comfort. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s End of Season Sale that’s offering an extra 50% off all clearance items from $5.

Under Armour Performance Tech Crew Socks feature:

  • Medium cushioning throughout foot for all-day comfort and protection
  • Mesh panels for added breathability
  • Embedded arch support helps reduce foot fatigue
  • Fitted heel contours around foot for a better fit
  • Material wicks sweat and dries fast

