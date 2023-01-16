Atomic’s Pro Force 56-inch foosball table falls to best price in years at $309 shipped ($94 off)

Amazon is offering the Atomic Pro Force 56-inch Foosball Table for $309.10 shipped. Down from $404, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since early 2021 when it hit $304. If you’re looking at a way to play games indoors with your family this winter, then foosball is a great activity to try to master. This table is said to be high-quality and even includes 3.5-inch leg levelers so you can ensure a level playing field no matter what your floor is doing. It also features an internal ball return and entry to make the entire system easy-to-use, and there are four balls included with the table. The manual scoring system and rubber handles on the hollow steel rods make for easy playing as well. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this 12-pack of spare soccer-style foosballs on Amazon. At just $14, you’re paying just over $1 each and this will ensure that you won’t have to worry about losing the foosballs when playing with friends or family.

Once the weather warms up a bit, let the family go outside and drift around on Segway’s Ninebot GoKart PRO that’s on sale for $600 off right now. Down to $1,700 from its normal $2,300 going rate, the Ninebot GoKart PRO is all electric and can reach speeds of up to 23 MPH, which is pretty quick when zipping around the neighborhood.

Atomic Pro Force Foosball Table features:

A foosball table doesn’t have to mean bright colors and flashing lights. The Atomic Pro Force 56 in. Foosball Table keeps it simple for a stylish looking game that would fit right into the professional office environment or the game room of your home. This durable MDF table features rich bamboo laminate, a manual scoring system, built-in ball return, and hollow chrome steel rods with comfortable rubber handles. This table doesn’t simply look great, it plays great. The Pro Force measures 56″ L x 29.5″ W x 34.5″ H and comes with four balls. This modern foosball table comes with robot-style players and hollow chrome steel rods and rubber octagonal handles. The table features engineered wood with stylish bamboo laminate and manual slide scoring system.

