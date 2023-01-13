Drift around town on Segway’s 23 MPH Ninebot electric GoKart PRO at $600 off

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot Electric GoKart PRO for $1,699.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $2,300, it just specifically dropped from $2,000 and is now resting at $600 off. This is the second-best price to date at within $50 of our previous holiday mention, and the best in well over a month. Geared for riders weighing up to 220 pounds, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. Head below for more.

A far more affordable option that’s better-suited for the kids, the standard Segway Ninebot GoKart delivers much of the same form-factor as the lead deal with an electric build to boot. It’ll support riders up to 220 pounds much like the EV above, but caps out with 10 MPH top speeds and a 13.7-mile range. Even so, it’ll have you or the family crusing around the neighborhood much the same at $1,288.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new year, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be.

Segway Ninebot GoKart PRO features:

Segway Ninebot Gokart PRO is the best performing and most reliable gokart you will find on the market. It’s features are unmatched with a 23 mph top speed along with a 15.5 mile range. Easily adjustable with a height range of 51″ to 75″, it is perfect for kids and adults who want to have fun drifting around and experience go-karting like never before.

