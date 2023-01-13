Anker’s 2022 model 3,200Pa smart L35 RoboVac and mop drops $140 to $260 shipped

The official Anker eufy Home Amazon storefront is now offering its RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum and Mop at $259.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is 35% or $140 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we did see lower prices over Black Friday and in early December, today’s deal is matching the fall Prime Day offer and is matching the second-lowest price we have tracked on this model. It launched back in August and remains one of the latest hybrid models in the Anker eufy RoboVac lineup, combining both autonomous mopping and vacuuming action into the same unit. Boasting an impressive 3,200Pa suction power for the price point, it also features a host of smart features in the way of voice/smartphone control, no-go zones, and other user customizations as well as LiDAR technology for real-time mapping and intelligent navigation. Neat Z-shaped paths, three selectable water flow levels for the mop, and virtual boundary settings are in place here as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Anker RoboVac deals.

More Anker RoboVac deals

Be sure to also dive into our latest roundup of the best robot vacuums on the market across a series of price ranges right here. And if you would like to check out some of the Roborock variants, now’s a good time to do so with up to $270 in savings on a number of different models. Everything is organized for you in our previous deal coverage.

Anker eufy RoboVac L35 Hybrid Vacuum features:

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology to scan your home, RoboVac can build a real-time map to navigate its way through your space precisely. It also uses a Z-shaped path for a more efficient clean.

Ultra-Strong 3,200 Pa Suction: 4 levels of suction with up to 3,200 Pa of power ensure that dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and more are efficiently removed from hard floors and carpets for a superior clean.

Controllable Water Tank: RoboVac’s 200 ml electronic water tank can be conveniently controlled via the app to allow you to switch between 3 water flow levels when cleaning different floor types.

Multi-Floor Mapping: RoboVac can create maps for up to 3 levels in your home. It will also automatically recognize the floor it’s on once you set it down. The saved map includes both room layouts and custom preferences such as No-Go Zones.

