Secure Coffee Gator’s glass pour over brewer down at just $9.50 (Matching low, Reg. $26+)

The official Coffee Gator Amazon storefront is now offering its 14-ounce Pour Over Coffee Maker for just $9.32 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, it more typically sells in the $26 range at Amazon and is now sitting at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the best we have tracked on Amazon and is the third time we have ever seen it go for less than $14. You’re looking at a heat-resistant glass pour-over coffee maker with a permanent laser-cut stainless steel mesh filter so you never need to purchase those paper options. The 14-ounce capacity is also joined by a carafe-style vessel with a pouring handle and retro-modern design. Head below for more details.

There are plenty of pour over coffee makers on Amazon, but when it comes to the $9 and under category the options get particularly thin. There are a few extremely basic manual coffee dripper models, but nothing with the full glass treatment and metal mesh filter you’ll find above. If you’re in the market for something along these lines, you’ll definitely want to consider the Coffee Gator model while it’s at this price.

While we are talking about your home drink-making capabilities, Amazon’s recent Drinkware and Hydration Essentials sale is delivering some notable options. A series of discounts on everything from cold brewers to soda makers, as well as some water bottles, are now live and waiting on this landing page with deals starting from $13.50. Be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more.

Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker features:

TASTE: Unlock your coffee’s full flavor potential with our pour over glass coffee maker. Hand-brewing your coffee accentuates its intricate flavors for a bold cup of joe.

REUSABLE: Built with a laser-cut stainless steel mesh filter, our BPA-Free pour over drip coffee maker delivers a cleaner taste and is kinder to the environment.

CONVENIENT: Espresso-ly crafted with BPA-free, heat-resistant glass and a cool-touch collar for easy handling, our pour over coffee maker set offers practicality and performance.

