Moto G 5G works on T-Mobile and Verizon to upgrade your phone in 2023 at new low of $200

Amazon is now offering the Moto G 5G 2022 unlocked 256GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $350 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to connect to both the T-Mobile and Verizon 5G networks, and AT&T’s 4G system, the Moto G is a great phone to pick up heading into 2023 if you’re still using an older device. It has a triple camera array around back which features a 50MP sensor, capable of capturing stunning photos or videos. The 5,000mAh battery is also rated at up to two days of use on a single charge, making it a solid choice for those who love to travel. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage with up to 1TB of microSD expansion available should you need more. Plus, the 6GB of RAM and 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ display ensure that you can enjoy your favorite content or games when on-the-go. Keep reading for more.

Take your savings and put them to work by picking up this case and tempered glass screen protector kit for $8 on Amazon. It’s designed to provide ample protection for both the sides of your device as well as screen, and is a great way to help keep your new investment safe.

Also be sure to check out Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches as they’re on sale from $155. Down from $230 to $300, these smartwatches are a great way to keep track of your 2023 fitness goals now that we’re a few weeks into the year. Plus, these discounts mark the second-best prices that we’ve tracked all-time, making them an even better value. Also, don’t forget to check out Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale from $850 and the Fold 4 at $400 off if you’re looking for a way to flip the year around.

Moto G 5G Android Smartphone features:

Do more than you ever thought possible with the unbelievable speed of 5G. Download your favorite shows in seconds. Stream with virtually no buffering. And video chat without lag, so you feel like you’re in the same room. Make sure the ones that matter always look their best. The 50 MP sensor gives you remarkably clear results in any light. And with Quad Pixel technology, you get 4x better low light sensitivity for sharper, more vibrant images. Free yourself from the power outlet. The massive 5000 mAh battery keeps you working and playing for longer without worrying about running out of power.

