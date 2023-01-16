Make 2023 the year you switch to a foldable with Galaxy Z Flip 4 from $850, Fold 4 at $400 off

Amazon this week is starting things off by delivering a pair of discounts on Samsung’s latest foldables. On this fine Monday, you can now score the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G from $849.99 shipped in three colors for the 128GB capacty. That’s down from $1,000 in order to deliver one of the best prices we’ve seen outside of the Black Friday sale last year. The elevated 256GB capacity is seeing much of the same savings in all four colorways at $899.99.

Samsung’s recent Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

If you’d prefer a more flagship-oriented foldable, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G is also getting in on the savings today. Courtesy of Amazon, the unlocked 256GB smartphone is now sitting at $1,399.99 across several colorways after dropping from its usual $1,800 going rate. This $400 in savings amounts to one of the first chances to save since Black Friday, matching our previous mention while coming within $50 of that all-time low from the holiday shopping festivities. Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 that just hit the scene last year. Packed into a familiar form-factor as last year’s model, the new iteration packs a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 into the 7.6-inch display. There’s still a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Elsewhere in the Android hardware space, we’re still leaning into the new year, new smartphone mantra by tracking some discounts out there on the latest from Google. Both of its new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets are now returning to holiday pricing to start off 2023. Now on sale from $499, there’s at least $100 in savings across both versions of the new flagship smartphones. Not to mention, all of the apps and game in our latest Android roundup.

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

