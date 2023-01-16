Shure’s pro MV7 USB Podcast Microphone is a 9to5 fav with rare discount to $224

Amazon now offers the Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone for $224 shipped. Marking only the third chance to save on this recent release, today’s offer is down from the usual $249 going rate in order to match the second-best price to date. This $25 discount is as rare as they come and has only been beaten once by Black Friday pricing back in November of last year. Shure’s higher-end MV7 USB microphone is just as capable for podcasting as it is for streaming over Twitch and more. I’ve personally been using it for both over the last year, and am a big fan of its USB-powered design, built-in headphone output, and touch panel for tweaking settings on the fly. Shure MV7’s premium construction is also complemented by adjustable recording patterns, balanced tones, and various presets that let you turn the plug-n-play microphone into a fully-professional XLR model as your setup grows. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable upgrades to the podcasting and Zoom call game go, the Shure MV7X XLR Microphone clocks in as a notable alternative. As far as what you’re missing out on, the biggest difference between the MV7X XLR and the lead deal is right in the name. While the model above works over USB and XLR, this offering only supports the latter. So it won’t be as accompanying to new users out of the box, but delivers much of the same pro recording quality and features for those who plan on pairing it with another piece of gear.

If you’re looking for some other ways to step up your workstation game for the new year, today saw a collection of Sabrent docks, hubs, and adapters. Available in all kinds of form-factors, pricing starts at $7 and delivers everything from more comprehensive hubs to aggregate all your gear into a single home to much more affordable offerings. All of which are up to 54% off through the end of the day.

Shure MV7 USB Podcast Microphone features:

The Shure MV7 is a professional-quality USB/XLR dynamic microphone inspired by the legendary SM7B, ideal for close mic applications that require vocal intelligibility with a balanced tone. A touch panel interface on the microphone itself provides control over microphone gain, headphone level, monitor mix, and muting, and the ShurePlus MOTIV Desktop Application allows users to save their own presets or enable auto-gain, compression, and EQ presets for easy real-time audio processing.

