Vitamix FoodCycler indoor composting unit ‘reduces waste by 90%’ at $280 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $280 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently fetching as much directly from Vitamix, this is a $120 price drop, $20 under our previous mention, and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Today’s offer also marks the first notable price drop since Black Friday 2022 and the first time we have seen it down this low since last summer. The FoodCycler is an odorless indoor food composting unit – it can be used just about anywhere with a power outlet – that provides both a convenient and environmentally-conscious way to deal with kitchen waste. It is able to reduce food waste by “up to 90%” by transforming scraps into useable fertilizer including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to chicken bones, and more. More details below. 

  • Fertilizer from Food Scraps in mere hours
  • 2L Capacity for most table and refrigerator scraps including chicken bones
  • Cuts down volume of food waste by up to 90%
  • Flexible Home Placement & stores anywhere with power
  • Easy to Operate with 4-8 hour processing time

