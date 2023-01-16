Vitamix FoodCycler indoor composting unit ‘reduces waste by 90%’ at $280 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is now offering the Vitamix FoodCycler for $280 shipped. Regularly $400 and currently fetching as much directly from Vitamix, this is a $120 price drop, $20 under our previous mention, and matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Today’s offer also marks the first notable price drop since Black Friday 2022 and the first time we have seen it down this low since last summer. The FoodCycler is an odorless indoor food composting unit – it can be used just about anywhere with a power outlet – that provides both a convenient and environmentally-conscious way to deal with kitchen waste. It is able to reduce food waste by “up to 90%” by transforming scraps into useable fertilizer including everything from fruit cores and vegetable peels, to chicken bones, and more. More details below.

While likely a more cumbersome solution for some folks, especially in the winter, if you can make do with a traditional model there’s money to be saved. You won’t be able to keep the Miracle-Gro Small Composter in the house, but it is compact enough for balconies and tighter areas outdoors while coming in at a much less expensive $79 price tag.

More on the Vitamix FoodCylcer:

Fertilizer from Food Scraps in mere hours

2L Capacity for most table and refrigerator scraps including chicken bones

Cuts down volume of food waste by up to 90%

Flexible Home Placement & stores anywhere with power

Easy to Operate with 4-8 hour processing time

