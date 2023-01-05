Rachio debuts new universal Smart Hose hub so everyone can automate lawn care and watering

Rachio – a leader is smart yard care products – is introducing its new Smart Hose Timer at CES 2023. The brand is best known for its intelligent sprinkler controller systems, most recently the Rachio Smart Irrigation Controller, as well as the smart analysis and weather tech it makes use of, but it is now delivering a similar setup to a much wider potential user base. The new Rachio Smart Hose Timer allows folks without a built-in irrigation system (or something of that nature) to leverage much of the technology and convenience the brand has been developing for years now and at a much lower price point. Head below for a closer look.

New Rachio Smart Hose Timer

The Rachio Smart Irrigation Controller is one of the more popular and modern solutions for home owners, but it in many ways is limited to folks that already have some kind of watering system in place. The new Smart Hose Timer seems to be a much more universal solution, effectively adding a layer of remote smartphone control and tracking to the water flow coming out of your typical home outdoor faucet and, subsequently, your average sprinkler setup.

The new Wi-Fi connected Smart Hose Timer, according to Rachio, “can be installed in under 10 minutes and easily connects an existing hose spigot to a hose, turning it into an intelligent water delivery tool.” Working alongside the free Rachio app, users can program and schedule multiple different water schedules for each day while leveraging a series of smart features.

The brand’s built-in Weather Intelligence and hyper-local weather tracking can “automatically adjust watering schedules based on changes in weather and seasons.”

The Smart Hose Timer will “automatically skip an individual watering based on real-time rain, and not the entire day’s schedule, ensuring that other runs aren’t unnecessarily skipped.” Rachio allows its customers to “truly personalize their watering, showing every scheduled run in-app and letting customers easily skip or unskip any” of them.

Aside from the actual convenience of a system like this that just about anyone using your typical outdoor hose for watering can enjoy, it also mitigates excess water loss as well as allowing folks to keep a close eye on their personal water usage data:

Residential outdoor water use in the U.S. accounts for nearly 8 billion gallons of water each day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, and as much as 50% of that water is lost due to inefficient irrigation methods and systems. The Smart Hose Timer joins the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller in ensuring consumers are watering appropriately for their local environmental and weather conditions and have access to their personal water usage data.

The new Rachio Smart Hose Timer will come with a valve and Wi-Fi hub when it starts shipping to leading retailers (including Amazon) and comes available on the official site in a few months time. It is set for launch in March 2023 at an expected list of $99.

