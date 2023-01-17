Save $300 on Acer’s Predator 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor at new low of $700

Amazon is now offering the Acer Predator 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000, this 30% discount, or a solid $300 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. We have seen it go for as much as $1,200, but it has more regularly stayed around $1,000. Coming with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, you will be able to game at the 144Hz refresh rate without screen tearing. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount for $63 after clipping the on-page coupon. Though ultrawide is in its name, it can hold essentially any monitor. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to also upgrade your keyboard? We’re currently tracking the CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $70, the lowest price we’ve seen since the holidays. This gaming keyboard comes in the 60% form-factor that saves you desk space which will give your mouse more room to maneuver around which is important in competitive games where you can’t be recentering your mouse constantly. It also uses 100% Cherry MX Speed key switches with a lightning-fast response and per-key RGB lighting accenting the setup while keeping sound down.

Acer Predator 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Fasten your seatbelt: The Predator XB323QK UHD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution is all about no compromises on gaming performance, color or speed. This 31.5-inch (3840 x 2160) monitor combines jaw dropping specs including an Agile-Splendor IPS panel that supports blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. This G-SYNC Compatible monitor takes gameplay to the next level of smooth. Unleash gaming’s maximum potential to provide richer colors far beyond what has been previously possible. Experience something new.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!