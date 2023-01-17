CORSAIR’s low-latency K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Keyboard falls to $70

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $110, this 36% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks the lowest price we’ve seen since the holidays while coming within $4 of the all-time low price. This gaming keyboard comes in the 60% form-factor that saves you desk space which will give your mouse more room to maneuver around which is important in competitive games where you can’t be recentering your mouse constantly. It also uses 100% Cherry MX Speed key switches with a lightning-fast response and per-key RGB lighting accenting the setup while keeping sound down. The CORSAIR AXON hyper-processing technology uses an 8,000Hz polling rate with full N-Key rollover to make sure every keystroke is registered and with as little latency as possible. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you could instead go with the Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $60. Unlike the keyboard above, the G413 Carbon uses Romer-G key switches that are “purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness, and durability.” Another difference here is that while the keys are backlit, it is only with red lighting which can have a few different effects applied using the Logitech Gaming Software. This same software allows you to set up custom functions and macros on the function keys. You will have access to a USB passthrough port for connecting additional peripherals like your mouse.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want a gaming headset to go along with your new keyboard? We’re also tracking the Logitech G PRO X League of Legends Edition Gaming Headset marked down to the all-time low price of $53. Powered by the PRO-G 50mm drivers with proprietary hybrid mesh construction, this headset can provide next-gen 7.1 object-based surround sound that will increase your situational awareness while gaming. The ear pads used on this headset can be swapped out for either leatherette or soft breathable cloth feel for total comfort with a carrying pouch with League of Legends branding so you can keep the headset and accessories protected during travel.

CORSAIR K65 RGB Mini 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

The CORSAIR K65 RGB MINI 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines top-level performance with portability. PBT double-shot keycaps deliver exceptional durability with a premium look and feel. With 8,000Hz hyper-polling enabled by AXON hyper-processing technology, CHERRY MX RGB Speed mechanical keyswitches, and expansive onboard shortcuts, the K65 RGB MINI offers big performance and functionality in a compact design. Vivid per-key RGB backlighting is fully customizable through CORSAIR iCUE software, alongside key remaps, custom macros, and immersive integration with select games. Save up to 50 profiles to take with you anywhere with 8MB of onboard storage. Full N-key rollover, Windows Key Lock mode, and a detachable braided USB Type-C cable make the K65 RGB MINI a high-performance gaming companion at home and on-the-go, so you can win in any space.

