GoPro HERO10 and HERO11 Black 5.3K action cameras see first discounts of 2023 from $350

Woot is offering both the GoPro HERO10 and HERO11 Black action cameras on sale from $350 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Leading the way is the latest HERO11 Black Action Camera for $399.99. Down from a $499 list price and $450 going rate at Amazon these days, this discount comes within $1 of the lowest price that we’ve seen in 2022. However, some of those deals did include bundled gift cards for a slightly better value overall. Either way, today’s discount is a solid one and makes the premium action camera worth adding to your collection.

As the latest action camera in the GoPro stable, the HERO11 Black features a brand-new image sensor which has the ability to capture 5.3K video or 27MP photos. This upgraded sensor also boosts other functions of the camera, bumping the recording resolution to 5.3K60 or 2.7K240 to increase slow-motion capabilities. There’s also HyperSmooth Stabilization which helps to record “insanely smooth footage” and the HERO11 Black is even waterproof out of the box, no extra case needed. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well. Head below for more details on the HERO10 Black if you’re looking to save a few bucks and don’t mind getting last year’s model.

Also on sale at Woot is the GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera for $349.99. Down from an original $400 list price, which it actually still goes for at Amazon, today’s deal is a match of our holiday mention for the camera. Sporting the GP2 engine, you’ll find that the HERO10 Black is still a very solid choice when it comes to capturing your memories. It still records 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 just like today’s lead deal, however, the photos take a step back to 23MP. It also steps from HyperSmooth 5.0 in the HERO11 Black to HyperSmooth 4.0, which is still impressive for image stabilization. Dive into our hands-on review of the HERO10 Black to learn more about what it has to offer.

If you don’t need the latest that GoPro has to offer, then consider picking up the AKASO EK7000 action camera. It records 4K30 footage and comes with a waterproof case that makes it ready to handle depths of up to 100 feet. The main difference here is that you’re ditching the GoPro namesake, 5.3K60 recording, 2.7K240 recording, and HyperSmooth functionalities. But, at just $56, it could be worth the trade-off to pick up AKASO’s action camera instead.

GoPro HERO 11 Black features:

Expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage. With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

