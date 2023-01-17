Save $500 on Microsoft’s prev-gen. Surface Laptop 4 15-inch in return to low of $1,900

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB in Black for $1,899.97 shipped. Normally going for $2,400, this solid $500 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This same model goes for $1,950 over at Best Buy. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 32GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great combination of style and speed even though it is the previous-generation model. The 15-inch touchscreen comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio which gives you more screen real estate for improved multi-tasking, which is backed by the processing power provided. You’ll also get 1TB of SSD storage so all your programs and files will load quickly to further increase productivity. I/O of the Surface Laptop 4 includes a built-in USB-C and USB-A port, Surface Connect for charging, and a headphone jack. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

For some users, the I/O built into the Surface Laptop 4 may be limiting. In that case, you can use some of your savings here and pick up the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 for $192. Over the Surface Connect connection, you instantly gain additional USB ports and Ethernet. The included 199W power supply will keep your laptop charged while also providing any power for devices connected to the hub. You will have two front-facing USB-C ports with two more on the back side right beside two USB-As. As previously mentioned, you do gain a Gigabit Ethernet port with this hub so you don’t have to rely on wireless internet while at home or in your office.

Looking to jump to Apple silicon instead? We’re also tracking Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB marked down to $800, the first discount in over a month. While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB Features:

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos.

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

