M1 MacBook Air is Apple’s best value in macOS with $199 discount down to $800

Best Buy now offers Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $799.99 shipped. Still typically retailing for $999 these days, you’re looking at a $199 discount as well as the first discount in over a month since earlier in the holiday shopping season. It comes within $1 of that mention which also matches the all-time low, making today’s offer the second-best we’ve seen to date. While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review, and then head below for more.

If you’re looking for more insight on why the M1 MacBook Air is worth considering over its newer M2 counterpart, we took a more in-depth look at how the two stack up over on 9to5Mac. Despite all of the love and fanfare around the newer version, our main takeaway was just how compelling the M1 MacBook Air still is for most users, especially those who want a more affordable package that’s even more portable than its predecessor. Especially at $199 below the M2 model which we break down now that it’s also on sale for an all-time low of $999.

With a new work week now underway, all of the best Apple deals are going live. The New Year hasn’t exactly been overflowing with markdowns on Macs, iPads, and Apple Watch models, but the price cuts we’ve seen have been quite notable for bringing home some of our favorite Cupertino company’s latest gear, all of which is now up for grabs in our guide.

Apple 13-inch M1 MacBook Air features:

The Apple 13″ MacBook Air features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine.

