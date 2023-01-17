Google’s Pixel 6 Pro returns to all-time low to replace your aging smartphone at $540

Amazon is offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB for $539.99 shipped. Down from $780 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen once before. In fact, it even comes in at $30 below our last mention at Woot back at the end of 2022. Sure, this might not be the latest that Google has to offer. However, the Pixel 6 Pro still brings the company’s in-house Tensor chip and other high-end specs to the table. With a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and 128GB of onboard storage, there’s 12GB of RAM in tow to round things out on the power side. For recording, the triple camera array captures 50MP photos and 4K60 video. Google also built-in all-day battery life and fast charging support, meaning that the Pixel 6 Pro is ready to take on workflows that start in the morning and don’t end until the sun goes down. Check out our hands-on review for additional info and then head below for more.

Put your cash toward Google’s latest Pixel Stand 2nd Gen which is available at Amazon for $79. It has the ability to deliver up to 23W of power to your Pixel and even turns your smartphone into a pseudo smart display at the same time, making it the perfect bedside table accessory. Check out our hands-on review of the Pixel Stand 2 to learn more about what all it has to offer.

Don’t forget to swing by our Android guide for all the other ways you can save. There, you’ll find discounts on other smartphones like the Motorola Edge/+ 5G from $350, Moto G 5G at $200, and much more. Then swing by our Android app deals of the day with free and discounted software for your new smartphone.

Google PIxel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!