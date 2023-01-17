Motorola Edge/+ 5G smartphones return to Amazon lows from $350 (Reg. $600+)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Motorola Edge+ 2022 5G Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Originally selling for $1,000, this has more recently been going in the $800 range and now matches the Amazon all-time low. Other retailers have had it go for less, like the Black Friday mention at $10 less. But this is still the second-best we’ve seen to date across the board. Everything for the Motorola Edge+ is centered around a 6.7-inch 1080p 144Hz display that’s powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC – a first for Motorola. If the 512GB of storage wasn’t already an eye-catcher, there’s also 12GB of RAM to pair with the 4,800mAh battery. Not to mention 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and an included charger in the box round out the package with 3 years of security updates. All of the other details await in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

A slightly newer addition to the Motorola Android stable, the Edge 2022 smartphone arrives at a more affordable price point. Cutting down the price to $349.99, this handset is a bit more affordable than the lead deal but does come with some trade-offs. While it does share a 144Hz display, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G connectivity as the flagship above, this lower-end model steps down to 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Even so, if you’re looking to save every penny possible, those downgrades might be worth the added cash. Especially with the discount from the usual $600 going rate, which now lands at the all-time low for only the second time.

Elsewhere in the Android hardware space, we’re still leaning into the new year, new smartphone mantra by tracking some discounts out there on the latest from Google. Both of its new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets are now returning to holiday pricing to start off 2023. Now on sale from $499, there’s at least $100 in savings across both versions of the new flagship smartphones. Not to mention, all of the apps and game in our latest Android roundup.

Motorola Edge+ features:

With the unparalleled performance of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1 processor and instant all-pixel focus, motorola edge+ redefines the game so you can elevate yours. It’s time to blaze your own trail. Experience the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.

