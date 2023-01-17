Samsung’s latest USB-C 128GB flash drive returns to its Amazon low at $17 (Reg. $23), more

Joining this week’s Samsung storage sale, Amazon is now offering the brand’s 2022 model USB-C 128GB Flash Drive for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model launched in mid 2022 at $25 and now regularly fetches $23 directly from Samsung. Today’s deal marks the third time we have seen it down this low at Amazon, the first deal since the holiday offer last year, and the lowest price we can find. You’re looking at the latest model USB-C flash drive from the brand packed with Samsung NAND flash tech, 128GB of storage, and USB-C connectivity. The compact form-factor fits neatly into a pocket or on your keychain while clocking in at up to 400MB/s alongside Samsung’s 6-proof protection against water, shock, magnets, extreme temperatures, and X-rays. If you’re looking for a casual flash drive option that won’t the bank and is relatively new, this is a solid option and the 5-year warranty sweetens the deal. Head below for more flash drive deals.

There are also a few hangover deals still kicking around from the last time we rounded up some flash drive offers, all of which are either matching the previous mentions or are now even lower:

As we mentioned above, you’ll also find a host of notable deals on Samsung storage gear in Amazon’s latest sale event, from flash drives and microSD cards to portable SSDs and more. Details on those discounts are right here and be sure to swing by this morning new all-time low on PNY’s 1,600MB/s USB 3.2 EliteX-PRO 2TB Portable SSD while you’re at it.

Samsung USB-C 128GB Flash Drive features:

This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

