PNY’s 1,600MB/s USB 3.2 EliteX-PRO 2TB Portable SSD hits new Amazon low at $160

Amazon is now offering the PNY EliteX-PRO 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. This model fetched $245 for most of last year before dropping down to $171 back in November. Today’s offer delivers a new Amazon all-time low, the first price drop since just before Black Friday, and the best deal we can find. You’ll also still see the 500GB and 1TB variants down at the $60 and $93 all-time lows as well. This up to 1,600MB/s solution is $10 under the price of the slower SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD and on par with the 1,050MB/s Samsung Shield T7 deal we are tracking right now. You’re looking at a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 drive with USB-C connectivity and an extended 3-year warranty that landed in the notable bang for your buck section of our latest roundup of the best portable SSDs out there. More details below.

If you’re in the market for a 1TB portable option right now, the deal we are tracking from yesterday on the WD USB-C My Passport SSD is worth a closer look. This model delivers specs on par with most of the big name brands in the product category right now outside of the far more pricey pro-grade options and is now sitting at the $90 Amazon low. Get a closer look at the features and historical pricing breakdown right here.

However, we also just had a chance to go hands-on with the latest model from SanDisk. The new PRO-G40 delivers some of the most impressive specs in the straight up portable SSD category with both USB-C and Thunderbolt connectivity alongside IP68 dust/water protection, 4000-pound crush resistance, and the ability to move data at up to 2,700MB/s. If the latest and greatest is what you’re after, you’ll want to dive into our recent review for more details.

PNY EliteX-PRO 500GB USB-C Portable SSD features:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,500MB/s read and 900MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!