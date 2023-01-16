Amazon launches Samsung storage sale on microSDs, portable SSDs, much more from $14

Amazon today is kicking off a Samsung storage sale on some of its latest releases, marking down SD cards, solid-state-drives, and flash drives in the process. With free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, our top pick falls to the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card for $47.99. Normally selling for $60 these days, today’s offer amounts to the third-best price to date and amounts to 20% in savings. This markdown is within $3 of the all-time low and the lowest we’ve seen in well over a month.

Stepping up to 130MB/s transfer speeds, Samsung’s latest lineup of EVO Select microSD cards deliver improved performance of the previous-generation storage with the same compact form-factor. Still perfect for using in everything from DLSR and action cameras to your Nintendo Switch and Android smartphone, these are capable of U3 class 10 speeds for 4K recording and not to mention all-around snappy file transfers. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll also find some additional storage capacities of the EVO Select drives, as well as plenty of other storage picks from Samsung. Everything is down to some of the best prices in months, all of which starts from just $14. There’s everything from other capacity SD cards to PS5-ready internal SSDs, portable solid-state drives perfect for pairing with your on-the-go Mac setup, and much more.

All of today’s Samsung price cuts join a sale from the end of last week that is still up for the taking on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 1TB Portable SSD. Sporting a protective rubber sleeve for some added durability when living in your backpack amongst the rest of your everyday carry, this drive is now down to $100 courtesy of Amazon.

More on the Samsung EVO Select microSD cards:

The Micro SD Memory Card EVO Select + Adapter gives you the freedom to do more. Store huge files, load games, and download the latest apps at lightning-fast speeds. Plus, it’s designed to be incredibly durable, resistant to water, high temperatures, magnets & more. All with the performance and reliability you expect from the world’s #1 flash memory brand.

