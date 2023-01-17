Build a home gym around the original Peloton Bike at new low of $1,050 (Reg. $1,445)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now offering the original Peloton Bike for $1,049.99 Prime shipped. You’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Normally selling for $1,445, today’s offer is delivering a rare chance to save on the fitness companion alongside a new all-time low. This is undercutting our previous mention by an extra $145, while also clocking in at well below the Black Friday markdown that previously held the all-time low before this Woot sale. The original Peloton Bike is one of the most beloved options on the market for diving into curated workout classes from home and sports a 22-inch HD touchscreen display. The exercise bike comes backed by delta-compatible pedals, manual resistance control, and a suite of other tech features like stereo speakers, a built-in camera and microphone, as well as Apple Watch support. Head below for more.

Even though Peloton is the leader in the curated at-home workout space, brands like Echelon have had success breaking into your home’s workout routine, too. Its EX3 Smart Connect Bike is a great option for avoiding some of the Peloton premium while bringing home a more than capable way to enjoy on-demand fitness classes. Clocking in at $650 on Amazon, this model does lack a touchscreen like the bike above, but still lets you take advantage of an exercise catalog without having to leave your house.

Or for something even more affordable, we’re still tracking quite the enticing price cut on Echelon’s Sport-S bike. This fitness offering isn’t going to be quite as capable as either of the more premium models above with a $297 price tag, but will still get the job done for picking up come at-home workouts through the cold winter months. There’s $200 in savings here, not to mention an all-time low that’s joined by some other gear on sale.

Peloton Bike features:

Peloton Bike offers game-changing cardio designed to motivate. Think of the convenience of a personal trainer and the excitement of a studio fitness class—now delivered to you at home on our stationary bike. Explore thousands of classes to vary your workouts throughout the week. Balance cycling and strength with yoga and meditation or take an audio guided walk or run outside using the Peloton App. Explore our lineup of 50+ instructors, and track your progress class after class using on-screen metrics to crush every goal you set.

