8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller works with Steam Deck, Switch, PC, more at low of $30.50

Amazon is offering the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for $30.47 shipped. Down from $35, which is what the black colorway still goes for at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Compatible with Windows 10, Raspberry Pi, Switch, and more, this controller is a great way to enjoy your favorite games. There’s three custom profiles to choose from here and you’ll find the ability to switch on the fly too, making it completely programmable to whatever you need. These profiles can hold custom button mapping, adjustable hair triggers, and modifiable vibration. Plus, you can use the Ultimate software on your PC to dial things in. On top of traditional button layouts, there are two back paddles for more customization options too, and this controller is now even compatible with Steam Deck to make it even more versatile. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the customization features above, or the Windows tie-in, then we have a solid choice for your portable Switch gaming setup. Simply pick up this Joy-Con controller for just $10 at Amazon. Your Joy-Cons simply slip into the holder and it converts them from being individual controllers to a more unified experience. While not as ergonomic or versatile as today’s lead deal, this is a solid choice for those on tighter budgets or who just need something to use every now and then.

Pick up Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO X gaming headset to keep your gaming audio private. On sale right now for $53, this $27 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 41% off. While it won’t work with Switch, the USB connection does work on your PC with ease and allows you to enjoy a solid audio experience without breaking the bank.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller features:

  • Compatible with Windows 10 and above, android 9.0 and above, Raspberry Pi & Switch 3.0.0 and above, and SteamOS Holo 3.4 and above.
  • 2 Pro back paddle buttons
  • Ultimate software on PC
  • Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

