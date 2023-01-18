ASUS Chromebook CM3 and its detachable keyboard now down to $273 (Save $97)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonChromebookAsus
Reg. $370 $273

Amazon is currently discounting the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 to $272.85 shipped. Typically fetching $370, you’re now looking at $97 in savings while delivering the third-best discount to date. This is the first price cut since Black Friday, and comes within $3 of our previous mention. Sporting a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, the ASUS CM3 arrives with a detachable keyboard design and adjusable kickstand on the back. Powered by a popular MediaTek processor, this model comes equipped with 64GB onboard storage and 4GB of RAM. Its aluminum unibody design pairs with a place to stow away the included stylus as well as the magnetic keyboard which clips to the front of the CM3. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

Even more affordable than the lead deal, we’re still tracking a discount on Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook which clocks in at a lower price than the ASUS offering above. This one is also on sale, and now sitting at one of its best prices ever of $250. It won’t be providing quite as premium of a portable workstation, but lets you tackle the winter semester on a new machine regardless.

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features:

ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a solid Mineral Grey aluminum unibody chassis that is finished with delicate matte black diamond-cut edges, and the 7.9 mm ultra-thin design and stain-repellent cover make it a stylish, durable companion for work, play or study. Featuring a stylus quickly and automatically charges when garaged, keeping it ready for use and providing a safe place to store it. The stylus enables quick, precise movements for unleashing your creativity and productivity: take notes, sketch or jot down the idea whenever ideas strike.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

Asus

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save on Ring’s certified refurbished home securit...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Fury Unleashe...
Pre-order Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and...
Save 20% on iOttie’s latest Easy One Touch 5 Dash...
Today’s best game deals: PlayStation Games Under ...
Shark’s regularly $700 AI robot vac and mop with ...
Rachio’s popular sprinkler controller drops to $1...
Joe’s New Balance takes up to 55% off new markdowns w...
Load more...
Show More Comments