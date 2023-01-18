Charge your Android gear at up to 15W with Spigen’s wireless ArcField Qi pad down at $19

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField 15W Max Wireless Charger for $18.74. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will be available for today only or until stock at the discounted rate runs dry. While this one fetches a bloated $50 directly from Spigen, it has more regularly sold for $25 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. Outside of a brief one-day offer in December, this is the first discount we have tracked since October of last year. While geared towards Android devices of all kinds that handle the 15W of power the ArcField dishes out, it will work with just about anything that supports the Qi wireless charging format. It features a non-slip rubber pad on both sides of the charger to keep things stable as well as a sort of brushed metal-like bezel and an included 6.6-foot USB-C charging cable – you will, however, need to bring your own wall charger/power adapter to the party. More details below.

While it might not look quite as high-end and only reaches up 10W of output, this Anker 313 Wireless Charger is worth a closer look. Not only does it sell for even less at Amazon, but it’s going to deliver essentially the same amount of juice to iOS devices as the model above while saving you some cash.

Alongside Journey’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with removable USB-C Apple Watch charger (also works with Android smartphones), if you’re looking for some magnetic charging we have a few different deals to check out right now. Not only did the official Apple MagSafe charger drop to $30 today, but we are now tracking 25% off the new variant from Spigen (full review right here) as well as some solid price drops on various all-in-one options as part of the latest Belkin sale event. Details on the latter of which can be found right here.

Spigen ArcField 15W Max Wireless Charger features:

Double Non-Slip Pad, Doubled stability of charging experience: Non-slip rubber pad on charging side enables secure and stable charging. Additional rubber pad on the bottom side allows charger to be stable in any place that is flat.

Protects your device from overheating: Utilizing our Overheat Protection Technology, it delivers fast wireless charging speed while generating less heat.

Case Friendly Charging: Cases up to 5mm thick are compatible. No need to remove the case to charge. From soft cases made of Silicone or TPU to hard cases made of PC or Carbon are all compatible, unless its thickness is over 6mm. (not compatible with cases with credit cards / magnetic / metal attachment).

