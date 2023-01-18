Google’s new Pixel Watch brings Wear OS to your wrist at second-best price of $319

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel Watch for $319 shipped in several different styles. Marking only the third discount since launch, this is now sitting at the second-best price yet of $31 off. We haven’t seen it on sale since over the holiday shopping season well over a month ago, either. Google Pixel Watch just hit the scene last fall as the company’s first attempt at packing its usual tech into a wearable form-factor. Centered around a unique circular domed design, the watch is powered by the latest version of Wear OS and backed by all of the Fitbit prowess that Google has now come to own. Alongside being able to track workouts and other daily stats, there’s also sleep and heart rate monitoring to complement the heart rhythm assessment for detecting AFib with the built-in ECG tech. Our hands-on review explores just how all of that stacks up for daily use.

Also on sale, Amazon is marking down an assortment of official Google Pixel Watch bands to help mix up the look of your new wearable. There are several different styles included in the promotion, including the more stylish woven bands to the sportier Active Bands. Pricing currently starts at $44, and is down from the usually up to $59 going rates.

Sporting much of the same focus on the Google ecosystem with a little more platform-agnosticism thrown in for good measure, Fitbit’s new Sense 2 and Versa 4 smartwatches are also on sale. These are also some of the first discounts, and just like the lead deal, arrive at the second-best prices yet. Both of these fitness trackers are now starting from $155, delivering two different ways to strap a new wearable to your wrist to kick off those 2023 workout resolutions.

Google Pixel Watch features:

The Google Pixel Watch has a beautiful circular, domed design and new experience with Wear OS by Google. Live healthier with sleep, heart rate, and activity tracking on Fitbit and get things done on the go with Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet, Calendar, and Gmail. And with the 4G LTE option, leave your phone at home.

