iOttie launches first Tesla iPhone accessories with new Terus MagSafe mount and USB hub

After being one of our favorite automotive accessory makers on the market for iPhone and Android devices, iOttie is now expanding into the Tesla space with a pair of new releases. Now available from Amazon, the brand’s very first car mount designed for Model 3 and Y vehicles debuts with an iPhone-first MagSafe design to join the new USB-C hub.

iOttie launches very first Tesla mount with new Terus MagSafe

Making for the brand’s very first Tesla mount, the new iOttie Terus MagSafe accessory hits the scene with an iPhone-focused design. Specifically designed for the latest iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 13 and 12 series devices, the new mount attaches right to the back of your Model Y or Model 3’s own display. It has a 3M adhesive tape backing that holds itself in place, which connects to the arm itself and can be positioned in plenty of different ways.

Terminating into a ball joint that holds the MagSafe pad, this mount lacks any actual charging tech. So while some other models in iOttie’s stable have built-in Qi pads and the like, this analog accessory will just hold your iPhone in place while on the road. It supports both vertical and horizontal orientations, so you can monitor everything from navigation directions to music playback and the like, all with the magnetic interface of Apple’s MagSafe system.

Now available for purchase on Amazon, the new iOttie Terus MagSafe Mount arrives with a launch discount attached. Normally you’d pay $35, but now thanks to an introductory promotion, you can score the accessory for $27.51.

Alongside the new car mount, iOttie is carrying over its Tesla focus into another accessory for your EV. The new Terus USB Hub aims to streamline the look of your vehicle by converting the usual two USB-C slots in the center console into an easy-to-reach dock. It’s not an entirely new concept for iOttie to be tapping into but does mark one of the more premium options on the market.

Compatible with Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, the Terus Hub has a matching finish to your car’s existing interior and packs four places to plug in. There are the original two USB-C charging ports which flank a pair of standard USB-A slots. This lets you charge four devices at a time, be it your smartphones, dashcams, or charging car mounts. Also now available for purchase is the new iOttie Terus hub, which retails for $44.95. Unlike the Tesla mount, this iOttie accessory isn’t seeing a launch discount at this time from Amazon.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!