Logitech launches new Brio 300 1080p webcam in three colors with USB-C and physical shutter

Today, Logitech is introducing the all-new Brio 300 1080p webcam that’s made from at least 48% recycled plastic and features a USB-C connection, noise-reducing microphone, auto light correction, and physical lens cover. Designed to meet the needs of your home office for meetings on Zoom or even getting started streaming on Twitch, the Brio 300 packs a unique design and modern features that are finally making their way to more budget-friendly webcams.

While Logitech has had a USB-C webcam for a while with its StreamCam and a few others, most are over $100 to buy. And most consumers just don’t want to pay that much for a webcam. Well, in comes the Brio 300. Made up of “at least” 48% recycled plastic, the Brio 300 from Logitech comes in three different colorways that are all pretty unique and look great.

These webcams not only deliver a USB-C connection but also a full 1080p resolution so that way you can look your best during meetings or when streaming. There’s auto light correction and a digital microphone with noise reduction to ensure that you’re both seen and heard clearly in almost any scenario.

The Brio 300 comes in a unique and unconventional cone shape as well as three colorways, including off-white, graphite, and rose. The overall design pairs well with the rest of Logitech’s lineup of office peripherals and will let you have a stylish desk setup with ease.

Another thing that this webcam brings to the table is a physical shutter for the lens. You won’t have to worry about prying eyes when using the Brio 300 in your bedroom, as the shutter swings in front of the lens and completely blocks everything from view for added privacy.

The Brio 300 from Logitech will cost $69.99 and is available to purchase now directly from Logitech, with more retailers joining the party soon.

9to5Toys' Take

The Brio 300 is a unique webcam overall. The shape is really what gets me. I’m not completely sold on the cone design, but I could see in more mid-century modern offices where it would fit. However, the features are what sell me here. A physical shutter for privacy is something that’s becoming more and more common, and I’m all for it. As more companies get hacked, having an actual cover over the webcam on your computer is becoming more crucial now than ever before. Plus, the fact that the Brio 300 is USB-C makes it even better as you won’t have to adapt it to use the webcam with newer computers like the latest from Apple.

All in all, the Logitech Brio 300 is a solid choice for your home office setup that’s easy to use, feature-packed, and won’t break the bank.

