Drop a 55-inch Pioneer 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Fire TV in your office down at $270 (Reg. $450)

The official Best Buy Amazon storefront is now offering the 2022 model Pioneer 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $269.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy where it regularly sells for $450, this is up to $180 in savings and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it down at $300 over the last month via Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low there for a particularly affordable solution. A 55-inch Fire TV from Pioneer might not be the most high-tech option out there, but at this price is great for spare rooms, offices, and more. Alongside support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, you’re looking at a Dolby Vision 4K display with Alexa voice command support, HDMI ARC/eARC inputs, and direct “access to thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.” More details below. 

As of right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a 4K 55-inch display from a brand you recognize for less than today’s lead deal – even the Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV model is going for $400. However, if you’re willing to drop down to a 50-inch solution, Walmart’s onn 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV is currently selling for $198 shipped, delivering a similarly no-frills experience at a very affordable price tag.  

Then check out the deals we have live on Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV as well as TCL’s massive 98-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV at $3,500 off. But if you’re just looking to upgrade an existing display setup, the discounts we still have on the just-released Fire TV Cube at $125 and the rest of the lineup starting from $25 Prime shipped are worth a closer look. Everything you need to know is waiting in our previous deal coverage

Pioneer LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

4K Ultra HD resolution – Watch movies and TV shows in 4K Ultra HD picture quality. Dolby Vision – Feast your eyes on ultra-vivid picture quality, sharper contrast, and a more precise color palette. Once you watch in Dolby Vision, there’s no going back. Voice remote with Alexa – Use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control compatible smart home devices and more. Fire TV experience built-in – Watch over 1 Million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. DTS Virtual-X Sound – This sound format creates immersive sound from your TV’s speakers.

