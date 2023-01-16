TCL’s massive 98-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV now $3,500 off in return to $5,000 Amazon low

If you’re looking to take your home entertainment center up several notches and have the room to spare, we are now tracking a huge price drop on TCL’s giant 98-inch 4K TV. Amazon has the 2022-model TCL 98-inch Class XL Collection 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV on sale for $4,999.99 shipped. Regularly $8,500, this is $3,500 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is only the second time it has dropped this low at Amazon and the first solid deal since the Black Friday season last year. You’re looking at a gigantic 120Hz 4K display with Variable Refresh Rate tech, four HDMI inputs (one eARC), a pair of USB ports, and Chromecast streaming. That’s on top of support for Google Assistant voice commands, direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and more. It’s not the most affordable TV out there for sure, but this is a huge price drop and like bringing a small movie theater into your living room ahead of the Super Bowl and more. Additional details below.

Now, if you’re like me and just don’t have the space or aren’t willing to shell out that kind of cash, Amazon’s new 65-inch Omni 4K Smart Fire TV is worth a look. This one launched back in September during the Amazon pre-fall showcase event with an $800 regular price tag. But you can score it at $500, matching the lowest we have tracked, with all of the details you need right here.

For something a little bit more unique, we also just spotted a solid price drop on Samsung’s Sero 4K TV. This model actually rotates from a traditional horizontal orientation to a vertical one and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked alongside a series of other Samsung and LG 4K models as part of today’s new Woot sale. Everything you need to know is right here.

TCL XL 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV features:

Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR (High Dynamic Range) for the most lifelike picture.

QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.

Contrast Control Zones: Contrast is optimized across up to 192 localized zones for striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image for maximum detail, depth, and dimension.

Hands-free voice control: Easy home control and entertainment, without lifting a finger. Turn on the big game. Dim the lights. See who’s at the front door. All without having to ask, “where’s the remote control?” That’s the magic of hands-free voice control. Just say “Hey Google” to get started.

