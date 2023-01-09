Amazon’s just-released Fire TV Cube sees first discount to $125, more from $25

Amazon today is discounting its entire collection of Fire TV streaming media players for the first time since Black Friday. Amongst all of the price cuts that start from $24.99, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the all-new Fire TV Cube at $124.99. Just refreshed last fall during Amazon’s September event, this is down from the usual $140 going rate in order to deliver the very first chance to save. This $15 discount is also a new all-time low. Refreshed inside and out, the new Fire TV Cube packs an improved octa-core 2GHz processor for faster navigation speeds and Super Resolution upscaling. There’s 4K playback support that supplements the Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio, but also Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and hands-free access to Alexa. We break down the experience a bit more in our launch coverage, too.

Don’t forget that alongside the flagship streamer from Amazon, all of the brand’s other Fire TV devices are also already on sale. Our previous feature details what to expect from the entire lineup, breaking down the pros and cons of each home theater upgrade and what features you gain by moving up the pricing ladder.

Amazon Fire TV Cube features:

Our fastest-ever streaming media player – Brings lightning-fast app starts with an octa-core processor and is 2X as powerful as Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Hands-free Alexa with built-in mic and speakers – Control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers with your voice, even from across the room. Seamlessly navigate between your entertainment – Connect compatible devices and easily go from streaming to your cable box, game console, or webcam. Smoother streaming with the latest in wifi tech – The first-ever streaming media player that features Wi-Fi 6E support.

