Rachio’s popular sprinkler controller drops to $182 with off-season $68 discount

Amazon is now offering the Rachio R3 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller for $181.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the second-best Amazon discount to date at $68 off. This comes within $2 of the all-time low from last August and delivers as notable of an off-season discount as they come. This is also just a few dollars more than the 8-zone model. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your in-ground system. It can also be configured with up to 16 different zones depending on the size of your home’s setup. Then not only will you be able to call up Alexa and Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. Head below for more.

If your lawn isn’t currently set up with a full sprinkler system, going with something like the Eve Aqua instead will help bring some home features to your setup. Unlike the featured Rachio offerings above, this controller is geared towards automating a water spigot rather than a full-blown irrigation system. It provides much of the same functionality otherwise, just with Thread support to supplement the Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Not to mention, a more affordable $120 price tag.

Speaking of Eve, we’re also tracking an assortment of some other gear from the company’s popular smart home stable. With the discounts starting at $40, you’ll find everything from smart lightstrips to water sensors for making sure you’re covered against leaks, and a few other ways to refresh your Siri setup in the new year with some more intelligent appliances.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

